CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pennsylvania COVID-19 Cases Approaching 6,000 As Philadelphia Total Nears 1,700





PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The number of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania is approaching 6,000 as nearly 1,000 new cases were reported on Wednesday. Pennsylvania health officials announced 962 new COVID-19 cases as the statewide total jumped to 5,805.

Pennsylvania’s death toll climbed to 74 after 11 new deaths were reported.

“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”

In Philadelphia, the number of coronavirus cases in Philadelphia is nearing 1,700 as health officials reported a jump of 360 cases on Wednesday. The citywide total now stands at 1,675.

As of Tuesday, 14 people have died from COVID-19 in Philadelphia.

Coronavirus Update: Latest On COVID-19 Cases, School Closings And Cancellations Across Delaware Valley

As widespread testing continues throughout the state, there’s been a lack of racial data when it comes to testing, but Philadelphia health officials are seeing an increase in cases in the African American community.

“We are seeing recently a shift towards more cases among African Americans, and that’s seen again today,” Farley said Tuesday.

Pennsylvania health officials are continuing to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The state is hoping to avoid a worst-case scenario.

“If we do not stay home and stay safe, then we will see the worst-case scenarios in all of these models, including the potential overwhelming of our health care systems,” Levine said.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES

Expanded stay-at-home orders have been put in place in seven more counties throughout the state, extending to 33 counties on the heels of rising positive tests.