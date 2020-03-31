



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The number of coronavirus cases in Philadelphia now stands at over 1,300 as the statewide total has climbed above 4,800. Pennsylvania health officials announced 756 additional cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 4,843.

Fourteen more deaths were also reported as 63 people have now died from COVID-19. President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for Pennsylvania.

In Philadelphia, COVID-19 cases jumped by 243, bringing the citywide total to 1,315.

“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”

As of Monday, there have been nine coronavirus-related deaths in Philadelphia, including five nursing home residents.

The Philadelphia School District announced Tuesday it has indefinitely closed schools until further notice during the pandemic.

On Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf extended the stay-at-home orders for 26 counties through April 30, including Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs.

