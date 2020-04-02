



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Planning continues in Philadelphia for an expected surge of patients. Even though the number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow, they’re not as bad right now as they’re expected to get.

Testing continues and the numbers are increasing. Right now, there’s a lot of planning and shuffling of resources for the expected surge.

Testing results show there are some trends.

“We are seeing more clusters of this infection in group settings,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said.

In announcing a daily increase of 360 new COVID-19 cases, Farley said the clusters are in places like nursing homes and jails throughout the city. The virus continues to be more severe and deadly among the elderly.

But the coronavirus is now quickly spreading in younger people.

“About 50% of the infections are people under the age of 50, so this is very common among relatively young people,” Farley said.

Farley said close to 600 coronavirus patients are hospitalized in the region — 315 in city hospitals. But there are still plenty of beds.

“What percentage of their hospital beds are available? They’re not currently occupied and that’s 44%, so there’s still many hospital beds that are available,” Farley said.

But there are plans for an expected surge, and limited personal protective equipment supplies are already being rationed.

“We’re in constant communication with our hospitals and health systems,” said Mark Ross, regional manager of emergency preparedness for the Hospital & Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania.

Ross says they’re following CDC guidelines for protective equipment, which can spread the virus if not removed properly.

But some in the health care community feel it’s the shortage that’s increasing risk. Ross, however, disagrees.

“So using those conservation techniques, such as reuse and extended use of masks, assists us in keeping the health care workers safe and keeping the patients safe,” Ross said.

Farley says emergency rooms in the city aren’t as busy as they usually are. It might be because people worried about getting the virus are staying away or are heeding the warnings about staying home unless there’s a serious complication.