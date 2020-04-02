DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Two more Wilmington police officers have tested positive for coronavirus after interacting with another officer who tested positive last weekend. Police say one of the officers last reported to police headquarters on March 28, while the other last reported to work on March 24.
Both are self-isolating.
Additionally, police say three other officers have been tested and are self-isolating, while fiver others are self-isolating or self-monitoring.
Police say the areas where the officers worked have been deep-cleaned.
On Thursday, Delaware announced one new COVID-19-related death, bringing the state’s total to 12.
Twenty-five new coronavirus cases were also reported, bringing the state total to 393 — 245 in New Castle County, 105 in Sussex and 43 in Kent County.
