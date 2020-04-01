



CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Experts expect a surge of coronavirus patients next week in South Jersey hospitals. Eyewitness News spoke with an X-ray technician who, like so many other medical workers, is under immense stress.

“I worry about when is this going to be over, and how long is this going to be? Am I ever going to see my kids again?” an X-ray technician, who did not want to be identified, said.

Eyewitness News spoke with a medical professional on the frontlines in a South Jersey hospital dealing with an influx in coronavirus patients.

“We get issued one N95 mask at the beginning of the week and we’re told to use it the whole week. The irony to that is before this all took place, if we were to use any mask more than once, we would get written up for that,” the employee said.

This medical worker has asked not to be identified, but wanted to share his story of what’s it’s been like in the hospital as an X-ray technician, coming into contact with COVID-19 patients every day at work while using the same potentially-contaminated mask for a week.

“I look forward to Fridays because I know at least I have two days off, that I don’t have to stress out about ‘is today going to be the day I get it?'” he said.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy addressed some health care concerns in a news conference Wednesday.

“We still welcome anyone with prior health care experience to help us here in New Jersey. We urge you to join the thousands,” Murphy said.

More than 5,000 volunteers have already stepped up to help but all health care workers coming into contact with COVID-19 patients need access to new masks.

And those same hospital professionals are hoping for an end in sight soon.

“They’re so stressed out they can’t do their job. They’ve been asked to actually go home and collect themselves,” the employee said.

On Wednesday, Camden County residents were able to access the drive-thru testing facility in Camden for the first time.

It took four hours to test 60 people and no one was turned away. Officials say those residents will find out their results in four to seven days.

The facility will be at Cooper’s Poynt Park until April 15.