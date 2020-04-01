



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey’s coronavirus cases have soared above 22,000 as officials announced 3,649 new cases on Wednesday. Gov. Phil Murphy says there are now 22,255 cases across the state and 91 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the death toll to 355.

It’s the highest new case and death count for a single day.

“We’ve sadly have lost another 91 fellow New Jerseyans to COVID-19, meaning we have now lost a total of 355 members of our great and diverse New Jersey family,” Murphy tweeted.

Murphy was able to secure an additional 350 ventilators from the national stockpile and says they are the state’s No. 1 need right now. He also said the state has been able to procure nearly 10 million pieces of personal protective equipment.

“Let me be clear: there is no price too high to save a life. There is no price too high to protect our health care workers and those on the front lines of this battlefield,” Murphy said.

The New Jersey Devils, and owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer, are making a direction donation to the RWJ Barnabas Health Emergency Response Fund. The donation will help purchase much-needed PPE for health care responders.

During Wednesday’s briefing, New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said seven hospitals reached capacity on Tuesday and two requested government ventilators.

“We are seeing the surge in some places,” Persichilli said.

Gov. Murphy plans to visit the Meadowlands Convention Center Thursday morning to tour the field medical station that is being set up there.

Coronavirus cases in South Jersey include 40 in Atlantic County, 255 in Burlington County, 289 in Camden County, 22 in Cape May County, 27 in Cumberland County, 149 in Gloucester County, 333 in Mercer County, 1,209 in Ocean County, and 19 in Salem County.

Meanwhile, a new drive-up testing site opened Wednesday afternoon in Camden at Cooper’s Poynt Park.

Camden County residents can get tested by appointment only. Contact the county health department or your doctor before showing up.

It will be open Monday to Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Camden County freeholders say there are 16 people currently hospitalized in the county with COVID-19.

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority application for Small Business Emergency Assistance Gran Program will open Friday, April 3 at 9 a.m.

