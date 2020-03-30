PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for Pennsylvania. This announcement comes just one day after Gov. Tom Wolf’s request for additional support in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There have also been at least 50 deaths reported in the state.
On Monday, state officials announced nearly 700 new cases, raising the total number across the commonwealth to 4,087.
President Trump’s action makes federal funding available to Commonwealth and eligible local governments.
During a press conference on Monday afternoon, Wolf announced Pennsylvania schools will remain closed until further notice as the state’s stay-at-home orders have been extended through April 30.
According to officials, 33,777 patients who have tested negative to date.
Last week, President Trump also approved a disaster declaration for New Jersey.
