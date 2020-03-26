



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for New Jersey, making way for federal funding and assistance for all areas impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. There are over 4,400 COVID-19 cases in the Garden State.

Coronavirus Update: Latest On COVID-19 Cases, School Closings And Cancellations Across Delaware Valley

“With our major disaster declaration approved, New Jersey will now have access to greater essential federal support to help our residents through this emergency,” Murphy said in a statement. “This declaration will allow us to lift remaining bureaucratic barriers to assistance and enhance our statewide response to COVID-19. I am grateful to the Administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency for their collaboration and coordination in supporting our response and recovery efforts to COVID-19 in New Jersey.”

So far, 62 people have died from the virus in New Jersey.

Over the weekend, Gov. Phil Murphy ordered all residents to stay home to limit the spread of the virus.

“We are in this fight to save lives,” Murphy said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Murphy also expanded the kinds of businesses that are permitted to operate while the state’s COVID-19 emergency orders are in place. The list of businesses considered essential now includes:

— Mobile phone retail and repair shops

— Bicycle shops, but only to provide service and repair

— Livestock feed stores

— Nurseries and garden centers

— Farming equipment stores

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES

The list also includes groceries and supermarkets, pharmacies and gas stations.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)