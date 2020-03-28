



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia announced Saturday a list of locations where residents who have been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis can pickup free meals. The effort is a partnership with community-based sites, as well as Philabundance and Share Food Program.

Beginning Monday, March 30, residents can pick up a box of food on Mondays and Thursdays between 10 a.m. and noon at sites throughout the city. One box will be given per household.

The boxes will have a five-day supply of food to make meals.

“Providing this service to Philadelphians is critical at a time when many so many people find themselves in a difficult situation,” Deputy Mayor Cynthia Figueroa said. “This partnership is another proud Philly moment, reflecting a committed, caring partnership that is dedicated to making sure our neighbors in every part of the City have access to food during these unprecedented times.”

The following sites will begin to offer food from 10 a.m. to noon:

Food site Address (Zip) People’s Emergency Center 3750 Lancaster Ave. (19104) Upper Room Baptist Church 7236 Ogontz Ave. (19138) Opportunity, Inc. 5900 Lansdowne Ave. (19151) Christ Church South Philly 229 Moore St. (19148) Mitchell Elementary School 5500 Kingsessing Ave. (19143) Resurgence Church 1738 West Atlantic St. (19140) West Kensington Ministry 2140 N Hancock St. (19122) Dare 2 Imagine Church 6610 Anderson St. (19119) Shekinah SDA 531 Chew Ave. (19120) Association of Former Gang Members 1631 W Susquehanna Ave. (19121) Keep the Faith Ministries 1906 Harrison St. (19124) Parkside Association 1719 N. 52nd St. (19131) Richard and Friends 1916 E Venango St. (19134) Triumph Baptist Church 1648 W Hunting Park Ave. Giving Heart Ministries 6506 Elmwood Ave. (19142) SEAMAAC 1711 S Broad St. (19148) Overbrook West Neighbors (OWN) 5925 Lancaster Ave. (19151) Iglesia Cristiana Avivamiento 5500 Tabor Rd. (19120) Mizpah SDA 4355 Paul St. (19124) Christian Compassion CDC 6100 Cedar Ave. (19143)

No ID or proof of income is required.

This is in addition to the student meal sites at over 80 locations citywide.

The city plans to announce additional food distribution sites next week.

To learn more about where you can pick up free food during the COVID-19 crisis, click here.