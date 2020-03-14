PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The School District of Philadelphia announced on Saturday plans to provide meal service and drop-in activity space for students over the next two weeks. This comes after all Pennsylvania state schools were ordered closed for two weeks due to coronavirus concerns.
From Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. through noon, any Philadelphia student can get up to two grab-and-go meals from 30 different schools across the city.
“We encourage any School District families interested in obtaining breakfast and lunch meals for their students to visit these meal distribution sites,” said Superintendent Dr. William R. Hite. “We are eager to help support families during this difficult time and urge them to take advantage of the resources provided throughout the city.”
While students are out of school, they can still find free meals and safe spaces near them. Find out more ⬇ #PHLed https://t.co/plx575bErk pic.twitter.com/rNg9e94vf6
— Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) March 14, 2020
The school meal sites include:
Dr. Ethel Allen School
3200 W. Lehigh Avenue (19132)
Add B. Anderson School
1034 S. 60th Street (19143)
John Barry Elementary School
5900 Race Street (19139)
Mary McLeod Bethune School
3301 Old York Road (19140)
Cayuga School
4344-4358 N. 5th Street (19140)
Jay Cooke Elementary School
1300 W. Louden Street (19141)
William Cramp School
3449 N. Mascher Street (19140)
A.L. Fitzpatrick School
11061 Knights Road (19154)
Benjamin Franklin School
5737 Rising Sun Avenue (19120)
Edward Gideon School
2817 W. Glenwood Avenue (19121)
Andrew Hamilton School
5640 Spruce Street (19139)
William H. Hunter School
2400 N. Front Street (19133)
John B. Kelly School
5116 Pulaski Street (19144)
Martin Luther King High School
6100 Stenton Avenue (19138)
Alain Locke School
4550 Haverford Avenue (19139)
William H. Loesche School
595 Tomlinson Road (19116)
William C. Longstreth School
5700 Willows Avenue (19143)
James R. Ludlow School
550 W. Master Street (19122)
Mayfair School
3001 Princeton Avenue (19149)
Delaplaine McDaniel School
1801 S. 22nd Street (19145)
General George G. Meade School
1600 N. 18th Street (19121)
James Rhoads School
4901 Parrish Street (19139)
Roxborough High School
6498 Ridge Avenue (19128)
George Sharswood School
2300 S. 2nd Street (19148)
Solomon Solis-Cohen School
7001 Horrocks Street (19149)
Allen M. Stearne School
1655 Unity Street (19124)
James J. Sullivan School
5300 Ditman Street (19124)
Tilden Middle School
6601 Elmwood Avenue (19142)
Vare-Washington Elementary School
1198 S. 5th Street (19147)
John H. Webster School
3400 Frankford Avenue (19134)
A full list of meal sites and activity spaces is available at phila.gov and a map is available at http://bit.ly/youth-meal-sites.
