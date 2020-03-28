



EWING TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police say officers in Ewing broke up a party Friday night that violated Gov. Phil Murphy’s stay-at-home order. It took place at an apartment on the 300 block of Concord Avenue.

Police say Wade Jackson threw a “Corona Party” at his rented apartment on Friday night.

Officers were called to the scene from an anonymous tip and broke up the party.

Officials say the apartment was 550 square feet with just one bedroom and bathroom.

Murphy says the party consisted of 47 people, including a DJ.

Last night, Ewing Township Police broke up a party with 47 people – including a DJ – crammed into a 550-square foot apartment. The organizer was charged, as they should have been and deserved to be. This is not a game. Stay home. Be smart. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 28, 2020

“The organizer was charged, as they should have been and deserved to be,” Murphy wrote on Twitter. “This is not a game. Stay home. Be smart.”

Jackson has been issued a citation for obstruction administration of law and other governmental function and a violation of emergency and temporary acts.

Ewing police say anyone can submit tips about large gatherings by calling 609-882-1313.

On Saturday, Murphy announced 2,289 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 11,124.

President Donald Trump also said he’s considering a short-term quarantine of New Jersey, New York and parts of Connecticut.