



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) – On Saturday, Governor Phil Murphy announced an additional 2,289 COVID-19 cases in the Garden State, bringing the statewide total to 11,124. Another 32 deaths were also reported, bringing the death toll in the state to 140.

Murphy also announced Saturday a 90-day grace period for mortgage payments for borrowers economically impacted by the COVI-19 outbreak.

BREAKING: Working with @Citi, @Chase, @usbank, @WellsFargo, @BankofAmerica, and 40 other financial institutions, I’m announcing a 90-day grace period for mortgage payments for borrowers economically impacted by the #COVID19 outbreak. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 28, 2020

The governor also said $140 million pre-payment to health care providers was made to support in COVID-19 preparations. The funding will assist with workforce demands, supplies and medications.

On Friday, Murphy’s administration said that roughly 60% of the 340,000 households who get help from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will see an extra benefit payment on Sunday.

Families that already get the federal maximum amount won’t be eligible for the higher benefit, but Murphy’s administration says about 205,000 households will qualify for it.

The money comes as part of federal legislation that set aside $70 million for New Jersey families.

Meanwhile, drive-thru testing centers for state residents in Bergen and Monmouth counties will be open Saturday only for workers in health care, law enforcement, Murphy said.

A new field hospital at the Meadowlands Exposition Center, which Murphy had announced earlier, is expected to open next week, the governor said. It will be a general hospital.

Another field hospital is set to open in Edison, though a date has not been given. That facility will be for COVID-19 patients.

On Friday, Jersey City opened two testing centers, one drive-thru and the other walk-up.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop is set to open the centers on Friday for city residents only.

He says that appointments are required and residents should call 201-547-5535.

