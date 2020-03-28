



WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Officials say a second Delaware nursing home has multiple coronavirus cases. Six residents of the HarborChase of Wilmington’s memory care unit have tested positive for COVID-19.

Five of the six people are currently hospitalized, officials say. Officials say the unit consists of 36 people.

They’re working with the facility’s staff to ensure the safety of the unit’s other residents.

“Responding to multiple cases of COVID-19 in such facilities is among our greatest concerns,” Delaware Health and Social Services Secretary Dr. Kara Odom Walker said. “The populations who live in these facilities are at the highest risk for COVID-19, based on their age and underlying health conditions.”

Health officials also announced 49 additional COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including three new deaths.

The new deaths include a 76-year-old New Castle County man, a 74-year-old Kent County man and a 77-year-old Kent County man. All three were not hospitalized and all had underlying health conditions.

Delaware now has 214 coronavirus cases and five deaths.

HarborChase is Delaware’s second assistant living facility to have a coronavirus outbreak.

Health officials announced on Thursday that an 86-year-old man who lived at the Little Sisters of the Poor Jeanne Jugan Residence in Newark had died from the coronavirus.

Officials say six other residents of Little Sisters of the Poor Jeanne Jugan Residence have COVID-19.

Earlier this week, Gov. John Carney declared a public health emergency in the state.