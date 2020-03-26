



DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Delaware is reporting its first two coronavirus-related deaths in the state. Health officials say a 66-year-old man from Sussex County passed away while hospitalized out of state, and an 86-year-old man who was a resident at a long-term care facility in Newark has also died.

Health officials say the 86-year-old man was a resident of Little Sisters of the Poor Jeanne Jugan Residence in Newark. He had underlying medical issues.

Additionally, six other residents of the nursing home have tested positive for coronavirus.

The 66-year-old man had underlying health conditions and was critically ill.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the gentleman who died, as well as to all who have been diagnosed with coronavirus disease,” said Delaware Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. “This is a tragic reminder that that this disease can be fatal. We need to make sure that we are protecting vulnerable persons from this disease, particularly older individuals and those with chronic health conditions. This reinforces why it’s so important for everyone to stay home – especially those who are ill with any symptoms including fever, cough, body aches, sore throat, shortness of breath and even stomach aches, nausea and diarrhea.”

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 143 in the state, including 24 additional cases since Wednesday. The patients range in age from 1 to 90.

Thirteen of the patients are hospitalized and seven are critically ill.

“The source of exposure for many of these positive cases is unknown, which indicates community spread of the virus is occurring in the state,” the Delaware Department of Public Health said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Gov. John Carney declared a public health emergency in the state.