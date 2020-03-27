



CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Some of the most vulnerable people amid the coronavirus outbreak are the homeless and senior citizens who depend on services to get warm meals and other pantry staples. Some agencies in South Jersey are changing the way they serve but are still trying to help people who need it the most.

Without their usual army of volunteers, the Cathedral Kitchen in Camden is stretching their people to the limit to meet the need for feeding homeless and hungry people in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The line outside grew Friday afternoon while the staff inside worked hard to prepare everyone who shows up for a hot meal.

“A lot of our volunteers are over 50, 60 years old. We didn’t feel comfortable. We were just worried about their health and safety,” Cathedral Kitchen Executive Director Carrie Kitchen-Santiago said.

Self-isolation and social distancing mandates have forced the kitchen to close their dining room and cut off dental and other essential services people usually receive on-site.

But at least they’re still handing out meals at the door.

“It’s also not as good for them because they don’t have a place to come inside and they don’t have a place to get social services,” Kitchen-Santiago said.

The poor and elderly are especially hard hit by the coronavirus shutdown.

This week, the Camden County Division of Senior and Disabled Services delivered nearly 9,000 meals to seniors, more than triple the number of seniors they normally deliver meals to.

“During this pandemic, nobody can get out so we had to figure out how to get those seniors to make sure they get fed,” Camden County Freeholder Jonathan Young said.

Camden County has expanded Meals on Wheels eligibility to all seniors in need during the pandemic, and employees from many different departments are pitching in to deliver the food.

“They are doing an outstanding job and they have made a commitment and prepared themselves to ensure that none of our seniors go hungry,” Young said.

Officials in Camden County say no senior who needs food will be turned away.

Senior and disabled residents in Camden County, as well as neighbors and family of those in need, can call (856) 858-3220 to receive assistance. Healthy residents interested in volunteering should contact (856) 374-6396. Medical personnel interested in volunteering should contact (856) 374-6141.