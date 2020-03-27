



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — The coronavirus-related death toll now stands above 100 as nearly 2,000 new cases were reported on Friday in New Jersey. Gov Phil Murphy says there are another 1,982 cases, bringing the statewide total to 8,825.

Another 27 people died from COVID-19, including Gloucester County’s first death, as 108 patients total have now passed away from the virus in the Garden State.

“We mourn with these families and indeed with our entire state every precious life that has been lost,” Murphy said during Friday’s briefing.

The latest numbers come as most New Jersey residents getting assistance through formerly called food stamps will be getting more aid because of the outbreak. Murphy’s administration said Friday that roughly 60% of the 340,000 households who get help from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will see an extra benefit payment on Sunday.

Families that already get the federal maximum amount won’t be eligible for the higher benefit, but Murphy’s administration says about 205,000 households will qualify for it.

The money comes as part of federal legislation that set aside $70 million for New Jersey families.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS CASES

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

