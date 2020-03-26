Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA says two more employees have tested positive for the coronavirus. Officials say the two employees are maintenance workers, but they do not work in the same location.
Officials say neither had contact with any passengers.
SEPTA is now working on contacting other employees who have had close contact with the two infected employees.
According to SEPTA, three employees total have tested positive for COVID-19. The other was an employee at the company’s headquarters building.
Philadelphia officials announced 133 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the city’s total to 475.
