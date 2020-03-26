PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The number of coronavirus cases in Philadelphia jumped by 133 on Thursday, as the city total climbed to 475. There are now over 1,400 COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania.
On Wednesday, Philadelphia reported its first coronavirus-related death. The patient was a man in his 50s who had an underlying health condition. He died in the hospital.
“We are all deeply saddened by the loss of this resident,” Mayor Jim Kenney said during Wednesday’s briefing.
Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley asked those who traveled to the New York City metropolitan area recently to self-quarantine for 14 days due to the number of cases they have.
There are more than 20 sites in Philadelphia, including hospitals now testing for the coronavirus. But health officials still warn test kits are limited. Medical professionals and those over 50 years old who are most at risk are getting priority.
