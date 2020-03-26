PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The coronavirus pandemic is prompting many stores to make changes, including new safety measures at Walmart. The retailer is adding plexiglass sneeze guards at checkout lines and the pharmacy to protect customers and cashiers.
Shoppers will also notice decals on the floor reminding them to practice social distancing.
A ShopRite owner also made changes to local stores to protect workers and customers from the coronavirus. On Tuesday, Brown’s Super Stores President and CEO Jeffrey Brown announced that his 10 stores will be adding plexiglass shields to all checkouts, pharmacy, customer service and food service registers.
It’s part of an effort to reduce the risk of coughing and sneezing for associates and customers during the COVID-19 outbreak.
