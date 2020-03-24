Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local ShopRite owner is making changes to local stores to protect workers and customers from coronavirus. On Tuesday, Brown’s Super Stores President and CEO Jeffrey Brown announced that his 10 stores will be adding plexiglass shields to all checkouts, pharmacy, customer service and food service registers.
It’s part of an effort to reduce the risk of coughing and sneezing for associates and customers during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Coronavirus Update: Latest On COVID-19 Cases, School Closings And Cancellations Across Delaware Valley
Brown says all stores should be equipped with shields by Tuesday night.
This announcement comes after a worker from a Glenolden, Delaware County ShopRite tested positive for the coronavirus.
