



GLENOLDEN, Pa. (CBS) — A Glenolden, Delaware County ShopRite is taking action after a worker tested positive for the coronavirus. The worker was last at the store a week ago.

It’s not clear how many workers and employees he came into contact with. The worker has been isolated.

ShopRite said in a statement those who may have come into contact with the associate were advised to stay home.

The store has remained open after a deep clean and the company says Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines were followed.

Some shoppers say they believe it was only a matter of time before something like this would happen.

“What can you do? There’s nothing you can do. It’s how it is today,” Randy Laurie said.

The store associate’s condition is not known and it’s also unclear whether he’s at home or in the hospital.

Wakefern, the store’s parent company, did not indicate what department he worked in.