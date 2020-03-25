DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Delaware County reported on Wednesday its first two deaths related to the coronavirus. The Chester County Health Department says the COVID-19 virus took the lives of an 85-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman.
The man was at the hospital at the time of his death. There’s no other information about him at this time.
The 86-year-old woman passed away at a Montgomery County hospital. She was a resident of the Rosewood Garden Rehab and Nursing Center in Broomall.
“Delaware County Council extends its deepest condolences to their families. As we as a community combat this pandemic together, this loss affects all of us and we are deeply saddened by the news,” the council said in a statement.
As of Tuesday, Delaware County has 84 coronavirus cases.
Earlier in the week, Gov. Tom Wolf issued a stay-at-home order for the county.
Since Delaware County doesn’t have its own health department, the Chester County Department of Health provides testing and shares the data with Delaware County officials.
