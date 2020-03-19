Comments
DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Chester and Delaware Counties are joining forces to battle the coronavirus outbreak. Officials from both counties will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Thursday to provide an update on how they plan to fight the virus and slow down the spread.
Officials are expected to announce the authorization for Chester County to take the lead on the public health response, recovery and mitigation for both counties.
So far in Pennsylvania, there are 150 cases of the coronavirus, including nine in Chester County and 14 in Delaware County.
