



ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — As the coronavirus crisis continues, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is planning to set up multiple field hospitals in New Jersey. One of those sites is the Atlantic City Convention Center.

Gov. Phil Murphy says additional capacity is needed to treat a potential influx of COVID-19 patients. The state is working hard to ensure that space is provided.

It was eerily quiet inside the convention center’s Main Hall on Wednesday, but not for long. As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Murphy identified the convention center as one of three locations, where additional beds will be added. Murphy says the center will hold 250 additional beds. To follow will be 500 beds at the New Jersey Convention Center in Edison, and 250 beds at the Atlantic City Convention Center. These are the plans as current, and we will make changes if the facts on the ground warrant us to do so. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 25, 2020 “We will fight to save every single life,” Murphy said. There are just over 18,000 acute care beds available in the state and 2,000 of those beds are for critical care. Murphy says the 1,000 additional beds will need to be ready rather quickly in order to aid residents who may need it. NJ Coronavirus Cases Surge Above 4,400, Death Toll Climbs To 62, Including In Burlington, Cumberland Counties