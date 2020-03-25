BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) — Cumberland County announced its first coronavirus-related death on Wednesday. Officials say the Bridgeton resident was hospitalized and tested for COVID-19, but passed away before the positive test results were received.
“It is our understanding that the deceased suffered from other underlying health conditions that put them in a high-risk category,” Cumberland County Health Officer Megan Sheppard said.
The Cumberland County Health Department is working with the state health department to identify the resident’s close contacts.
“Those identified as a close contact will be notified,” Sheppard said.
As of Tuesday, there are over 3,600 coronavirus cases in New Jersey.
