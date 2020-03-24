TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — The New Jersey Turnpike Authority is suspending cash collections at all toll locations on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway amid the coronavirus pandemic. The order begins at 10 p.m. tonight.
The process will not change for drivers who have an E-ZPass tag. The equipment in the lane will still read the E-ZPass and the cost of the toll will be deducted from your account.
If you don’t have an E-ZPass, the equipment in the lane will take a photograph of the vehicle’s license plate and a toll invoice will be mailed to the registered owner. You will be billed at the cash toll rate and no additional administrative fees will be charged.
The number of coronavirus cases in New Jersey soared above 3,600 on Tuesday, including 44 deaths.
