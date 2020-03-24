



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — The number of coronavirus cases in New Jersey are rapidly rising. During a briefing on Tuesday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced 846 additional coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to 3,675.

Murphy says 17 more people died, bringing the state’s death toll to 44.

New Jersey is preparing for a huge drop in tax revenue from the hit to the economy from coronavirus, and Murphy is putting nearly $1 billion in reserve to get ready, the state treasurer announced. Treasurer Elizabeth Muoio said in a statement issued late Monday night that $900 billion in appropriations are being placed into reserve.

“The State expects precipitous declines in revenues in Fiscal Year 2020 and Fiscal Year 2021,” she said in a statement.

Murphy is also calling for all water departments to voluntarily stop water shutoffs.

“If you do not voluntarily suspend shut-offs, I will order you to suspend shutoff,” Murphy said.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

State health officials have recommended calling your health care provider if you have symptoms, including fever and shortness of breath. Officials also point people to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, which recommends people stay home except to get medical care.

