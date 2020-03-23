PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University has postponed its spring on-campus graduation due to the coronavirus outbreak. Temple’s commencement ceremony was scheduled to be held on May 7.
“It is with great sadness that we share with you that our spring on-campus Commencement exercises will be postponed,” the statement read. “While this is difficult to report, we have no doubt that you will understand the need to protect the health and well-being of you, your fellow graduates, your family, friends and the wider community during this uncertain and challenging time.”
Temple says they are exploring alternative ways to celebrate the students’ achievement.
“Regardless of the shape Commencement takes, we will join with you in celebrations that live up to this momentous occasion in your lives. And, of course, those prospective graduates who meet the academic requirements will earn their degrees as of May 7,” the statement continued.
Temple has canceled all campus events through May 31.
All faculty and staff university-related international travel is suspended through May 31 and through June 22 for students.
Temple says the Summer I session is being moved to an online format. Registration for Summer I will be delayed by one week and start on April 2.
You must log in to post a comment.