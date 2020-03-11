PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several area colleges are canceling or suspending classes due to coronavirus concerns. See the list below for the latest:

Kutztown University: Classes suspended and residence halls closed through Saturday, March 21. Classes will resume Monday, March 23.

Lehigh University: Classes will be taught remotely beginning Monday, March 16, and students are expected to return, or remain, home to continue their coursework for the next two weeks.

Muhlenberg College: In-person classes will be offered on campus through Friday, March 13. Alternate modes of instruction will be offered for all courses, beginning March 18 and will continue through April 13.

Penn State University: All Penn State classes to take place remotely beginning Monday, March 16.

University of Pennsylvania: In-person classes will be canceled and plans to migrate all classroom teaching to virtual instruction for both undergraduate and graduate classes beginning Monday, March 23rd.

Villanova University: Beginning Monday, March 16, all in-person classes meeting on campus will be suspended. Courses will be taught solely online.