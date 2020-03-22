



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Pennsylvania. Officials announced 108 new cases in the state Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 479.

All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

Locally, there are 13 coronavirus cases in Berks County; 32 in Bucks County; 23 in Chester County; 43 in Delaware County; 19 in Lehigh County; 110 in Montgomery County; 21 in Northampton County; and 91 in Philadelphia.

“Our notable increase in cases over the last few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

Approximately 47 patients have been hospitalized, which is around 10% of the cases.

According to state health officials, 4,964 people have tested negative for the virus.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf granted a request from the Pennsylvania Department of State to suspend certain pharmacy regulations to enable more flexible and available services during the coronavirus emergency.

The temporary changes include helping pharmacies practice social distancing for staff and allowing for the licensure of out-of-state pharmacies to ship goods into Pennsylvania.

“Temporarily lifting certain requirements and restrictions allows qualified pharmacy professionals to more easily provide essential services,” Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said. “This measure will help to ensure that Pennsylvanians continue to receive the medications and pharmacy services they need.”

On Saturday, CBS3 spoke with a number of health care workers from the Delaware Valley who are reporting severe shortages when it comes to critical care supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Two drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites have been set up in our area, one outside of Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia and one at Temple University’s Ambler Campus in Montgomery County.

On Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf’s order to close all non-life-sustaining businesses, originally scheduled to be enforced at midnight on Saturday, was delayed until Monday.