



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Health care workers — doctors and nurses — in the Delaware Valley are reporting severe shortages when it comes to critical care supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic. A number of them spoke with CBS3 on Saturday night.

The message regarding supplies: “It’s bad here.”

One health care worker, fearing her life is in jeopardy while treating patients, told CBS3 they’re dangerously low on N95 masks.

She works around children and asked that we not reveal her name or where she’s employed for the fear she’ll lose her job.

At a hospital in Montgomery County, an ER nurse contacted CBS3 and said they’re provided one N95 mask to store in a paper bag.

They’re told to re-use it until it’s “visibly soiled,” she said.

She said in a text message, “Everyone here is very upset.”

The state health department said earlier this week, “The department has a supply of personal protective equipment and is working to get more from the federal government and is working with entities that are in need of personal protective equipment, including N95 masks, to evaluate the need and provide as needed.”

One nurse feared the clock was already expiring on being proactive.

Earlier Saturday, Mayor Jim Kenney indicated challenges in outfitting staff at testing sites with protective gear.

“We are exploring opportunities for local manufacturing to try to get the specifications for the mask and see what manufacturer opportunities are available to produce them locally. We don’t have an answer for you yet,” Kenney said.