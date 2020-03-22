



WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS/AP) — Delaware Gov. John Carney has issued a stay-at-home order as the number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 56 with 11 new cases announced Sunday. The order will go into effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday and remain active until May 15 or when the public health threat is lifted.

All nonessential businesses have also been ordered to close. Officials provided a list of essential and nonessential businesses here.

The stay-at-home order permits residents to leave their home only for essential activities such as grocery shopping, picking up a prescription, doctor visits and other activities deemed essential for their health.

Carney says residents will be allowed to partake in outdoor activity but must practice social distancing.

Carney said in an online video that the new restrictions are needed to stem the rate of community spread and help hospitals handle an expected increase in patients.

Neighboring states have taken similar actions, Carney said, “and we don’t want Delaware to become a destination for residents of other states seeking a more permissive environment.”

Carney had issued earlier guidance to limit large groups, but he said not enough people were heeding those warnings.

“I understand that these restrictions will have real consequences for real people, but the consequences of not imposing these restrictions are way too serious,” Carney said.

Delaware officials say six people are hospitalized with three critically ill with COVID-19.

There are 39 COVID-19 cases in New Castle County, five in Kent County and 12 in Sussex County. Officials say the patients’ ages range from 14 to 80, with 30 males and 26 females.

Carney closed of all state beaches Saturday.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney on Sunday instituted a stay-at-home order effective at 8 a.m. on Monday.