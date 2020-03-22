



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials announced 11 new COVID-19 cases in Philadelphia Sunday, bringing the city’s total to 96. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is also instituting a stay-at-home order beginning Monday at 8 a.m.

The order calls for no outdoor gatherings of any kind unless they are related to essential business, walk-in takeout orders at businesses, and food or ice cream trucks.

“We recognize that these shifting restrictions have caused confusion or uncertainty, and for that we apologize,” said Managing Director Brian Abernathy. “As I’ve said before, there’s no playbook for this situation, and we’re doing our best in light of the evolving health situation.”

Changes in the new Stay at Home Order include:

The City’s emergency restrictions no longer end on Friday, March 27. To align with the Governor’s order, the City’s order remains in effect “until further notice.”

Under the order’s Stay at Home provisions, all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit are prohibited, except for the limited purposes permitted by this Emergency Order. This does not apply to activities related to Essential Businesses and Activities or Essential Personal Activities.

All Philadelphia residents must remain home or at their place of residence unless they are engaged in essential personal activities that are spelled out in the order. Those activities include going out to purchase essential goods and food or seeking medical attention.

Kenney says that outdoor exercise with social distancing is permitted.

Our new Stay at Home Order goes into effect tomorrow at 8 a.m. Prohibited:

✅Gatherings of any number of people except for essential business and activities

✅Walk-in takeout orders at restaurants

The city’s emergency restrictions will no longer end on Friday, March 27. The restrictions are now in effect until further notice to align with Governor Tom Wolf’s order.

Pennsylvania now has 479 COVID-19 cases with two reported deaths.

State health officials say approximately 47 patients have been hospitalized, which is around 10% of the cases.

Two drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites have been set up in our area, one outside of Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia and one at Temple University’s Ambler Campus in Montgomery County.

