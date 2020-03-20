Comments
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa table game employee has tested positive for coronavirus. The Atlantic City hotel and casino announced the positive case Friday night.
Borgata did not say what table game the employee worked at.
Borgata officials say they are working to contact anyone who may have come in contact with the employee. The employee’s work station has also been sanitized.
On Monday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced the closure of all nonessential businesses in the state, including casinos.
With the closures, Atlantic City casinos like Borgata and Ocean Resort have donated pallets of food to local food banks.
