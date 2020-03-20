MILTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware Gov. John Carney announced a partnership with Dogfish Head Craft Brewery on Friday to help replenish hand sanitizer in the state amid the coronavirus pandemic. The popular local beer company will make hand sanitizer in its distillery in bulk for the state.
Carney says Dogfish Head will sell the hand sanitizer to the state at market price and 100% of the profits will be put into a fund to support Delawareans during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Dogfish Head is one of Delaware’s great small business success stories,” Carney said. “It’s great to see this nationally known company, with its roots in Delaware, step up in a time of such significant need to provide this vital product and assist Delaware restaurant workers who’ve been affected so significantly by the Coronavirus outbreak.”
The hand sanitizer will first be provided to health care facilities and first responders, officials say.
On Thursday, Gov. John Carney signed an executive order to allow the state and providers flexibility to provide child care options for Delaware families and health care workers.
Delaware is under a state of emergency and all schools in the state are closed. On Wednesday, Carney extended the declaration to include the closure of gyms, movie theaters, spas and bowling alleys.
A distillery in South Jersey is also helping out with hand sanitizer shortages in New Jersey.
