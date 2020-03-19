



BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Hand sanitizer is in high demand everywhere due to the coronavirus pandemic. With supplies short, some businesses that you wouldn’t expect to are stepping in to fill the void.

Vodka and hand sanitizer have the same key ingredient, so Lazy Eye Distillery in Buena Vista Township is putting their facility to use for the common good.

Proof every day people can be heroes- Lazy Eye Distillery in Buena Vista Twp, NJ making and giving away hand sanitizer to help fight #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/4c4nBuhpov — Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) March 19, 2020

“We already filled the 2-ounce bottles,” Lazy Eye Distillery owner Carol Kafkalas.

Hundreds of little bottles usually used to give vodka samples at the Lazy Eye Distillery are being used to distribute something in much greater demand these days: hand sanitizer.

With social gatherings like vodka tastings shut down to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the Kafkalas family that owns Lazy Eye Distillery decided to put their award-winning vodka mash to good use by distilling medical-strength alcohol and producing hand sanitizer.

“We came here Tuesday morning. We started cranking it out, making high proof alcohol,” master distiller Nick Kafkalas said. “We have a liquid aloe as well to try and make it a little easier on your hands. It’s more like a spray than a gel.”

Lazy Eye Distillery in Buena Vista Twp, NJ converted their operations to make hand sanitizer which they plan to give to first responders and as much of the public as they can this afternoon. It’s more liquidity but has the key #COVID19 killer – alcohol! pic.twitter.com/6wfKDChWZp — Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) March 19, 2020

Vodka is sold at a level of 40% alcohol or 80 proof, but in its raw form out of the still, the product is 90% alcohol — strong enough to kill germs and viruses.

“I think it’s very much needed. I think that it’s wonderful,” Angelic Hospice Pastor Dave Mozelle said.

Mozelle was among the dozens of people who lined up to pick up a free bottle of sanitizer Thursday afternoon. He says being on the front lines with sick people each day, every little bit of supplies help.

“Upon leaving, we will wash our hands again and we all carry sanitizer,” Mozelle said.

Lazy Eye Distillery planned to give full gallons to first responders and health care organizations and two ounces a piece to everyone else that they could.

They even used holy water bottles from their church to meet the demand and partially filled containers that people showed up with.

“We are humbled as a family to be able to put a small dent in such a huge crisis,” Lazy Eye Distillery owner Carol Kafkalas said.

The Kafkalas family gave away everything for free to those that they could come on Thursday. They’ll continue to distribute hand sanitizer moving forward.

They’ve gotten approval to charge a nominal fee to try to cover their expenses so they can keep buying products to produce more.