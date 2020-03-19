CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles’ quiet off-season may soon get more interesting. Reports say the Birds are trying to make a deal for Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay.

The 29-year-old is a three-time pro-bowler and he’s also the man responsible for Carson Wentz’s first career interception back in 2016.

The Birds resigned safety Rodney McLeod on a two-year deal and are bringing back cornerback/safety Jalen Mills on a one-year deal but it looks like he will be moving from cornerback to a hybrid position.

Mills is expected to play both cornerback and safety.

The Eagles announced Tuesday they would not be picking up the 2020 club option for safety Malcolm Jenkins. 

Reports say if the Eagles trade for him they will try to negotiate a new contract.

