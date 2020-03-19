



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles’ quiet off-season may soon get more interesting. Reports say the Birds are trying to make a deal for Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay.

The 29-year-old is a three-time pro-bowler and he’s also the man responsible for Carson Wentz’s first career interception back in 2016.

The Birds resigned safety Rodney McLeod on a two-year deal and are bringing back cornerback/safety Jalen Mills on a one-year deal but it looks like he will be moving from cornerback to a hybrid position.

Mills is expected to play both cornerback and safety.

#Eagles are re-signing Jalen Mills, as @JosinaAnderson said. He'll be a hybrid player – corner and safety. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 17, 2020

The Eagles announced Tuesday they would not be picking up the 2020 club option for safety Malcolm Jenkins.

#Eagles announce they will not exercise 2020 contract option for S Malcolm Jenkins. pic.twitter.com/d8kzGFFksQ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 17, 2020

Reports say if the Eagles trade for him they will try to negotiate a new contract.