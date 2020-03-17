



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles made a surprise move Tuesday announcing that the team would not be picking up the 2020 option on safety Malcolm Jenkins’ contract and allowing him to become a free agent. Jenkins, a three-time Pro Bowler, had stated publicly earlier this year that he would not return to the team without a new contract.

According to the Eagles statement, after discussion with Jenkins and his agent, both sides have agreed to “turn the page on what was an incredible six-year relationship”.

#Eagles announce they will not exercise 2020 contract option for S Malcolm Jenkins. pic.twitter.com/d8kzGFFksQ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 17, 2020

At 32 years old, Jenkins was entering the final season of a contract extension signed with the team in 2016. During his six-year tenure in Philadelphia, Jenkins did not miss a game in an Eagles uniform, starting all 16 games in every season from 2014-2019.

In addition to his work on the field, Jenkins was well known for his activism off the field. He is heavily involved in the Players Coalition, which has been working to address police brutality and racial oppression in communities.

His work in the community and with the Players Coalition led the team to nominate him as their Walter Payton Man of the Year Award finalist.

An 11-year veteran, Jenkins now hits the free agent market with a pair of Super Bowl rings and multiple Pro Bowl appearances on his resume. In addition to the statement, the team released a tribute video to Jenkins on their Twitter account, calling him one of the best to ever wear midnight green.

https://twitter.com/Eagles/status/1239992358957133827