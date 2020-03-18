



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles announced Tuesday that they would be parting ways with longtime safety Malcolm Jenkins, declining to pick up his 2020 option making him a free agent. Now, reports indicate that Jenkins looks to be headed back to where his career started.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Jenkins is closing in on a deal to return to New Orleans and join the Saints.

A reunion: The #Saints are close to a deal with safety Malcolm Jenkins — likely bringing back one of their former first-round draft choices and securing their back end. The #Eagles recently parted ways with Jenkins. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2020

The 32-year-old Jenkins spent the first five years of his career in the Big Easy and earned his first Super Bowl ring as a rookie with the team in 2009. Saints head coach Sean Payton said last year that one of the bigger mistakes the organization had made in recent years was letting Jenkins go. It seems they’re now attempting to correct that mistake.

Sean Payton last year: "Probably one of the bigger mistakes that we’ve made, and you have to ask yourself how did that happen? Letting him out of the building certainly wasn’t a smart decision.” Well, he's almost back. https://t.co/5VZ4SYpmEF — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 18, 2020

No terms of the deal have been released as of yet, but the 32-year-old Jenkins did say earlier this year that he wanted to be valued. He had been due around $12 million in the final year of his contract with the Birds if the team had picked up the option.

At 32, Jenkins was still extremely productive in 2019, leading the Eagles in tackles (81), solo tackles (63) and forced fumbles (4).