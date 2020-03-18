



GLENSIDE, Pa. (CBS) — A Glenside man who tested positive for coronavirus is upset that he wasn’t able to get tested in Montgomery County and had to drive to Delaware to get it done. Mike Campbell, 61, tells CBS3 he doesn’t know how he got infected.

Campbell found out just Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19. He says he can’t eat and sleep.

He’s been isolated the past five days.

Campbell was picking up his daughter from college last week when he noticed he had a dry cough.

“Was unloading the car and bang, these paralyzing chills just hit me,” Campbell said.

Campbell is frustrated because he wasn’t tested in Montgomery County. He says he was denied a test after showing symptoms and calling the health department. He was told to self-quarantine instead of being tested.

Campbell ended up driving to Wilmington, Delaware, to get a test in order to find out.

“The governor closed down Montgomery County because it’s the hotspot of the state and there’s still no drive-thru testing for anybody yet,” Campbell said. “You have to call the department of health and get registered. It’s crazy.”

Montgomery County plans on opening a testing location but doesn’t know when at this point.

“We do not have all the details finalized for the site that we’re going to be opening up here in the county,” said Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. “As soon as we have those details, we will share them with the public.”

The county says whenever they open a testing site, the first day or two will be testing critical workforce members only before opening it up.

Campbell’s 20-year-old daughter he picked up from college is starting to show coronavirus symptoms and she will be tested.