



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia has seen a spike in coronavirus cases. There are now 34 COVID-19 cases in the city, after 16 new cases were announced on Wednesday.

There are now 133 total coronavirus cases in the state.

“We are clearly in a rapid growth phase of this epidemic,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said.

Five of the Philadelphia cases are being treated in the hospital.

Health officials say they are quarantining and identifying as many people as possible that had contact with the coronavirus patients.

Meanwhile, Montgomery County cases jumped to 42, while Delaware County climbed to 14. There are nine each in Bucks and Chester Counties.

Montgomery County officials announced eight new cases with ages ranging from 1 year old to 57 years old.

A 1-year-old boy is currently hospitalized with COVID-19, officials say.

Officials say there are 512 people under quarantine in Montgomery County.

All coronavirus patients statewide are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine says she expects community spread to happen in the state.

“Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm; stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is stay home,” Levine said.

Two drive-thru testing sites are expected to open next week in Philadelphia and Montgomery County.