PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department is changing its arresting procedures amid the coroanvirus outbreak. The department said Tuesday that officers will arrest people, process them and let them go for certain non-violent offenses.
…later date. Those arrested for violent crimes will not be released. McNesby says those booked& released could be charged w crimes like prostitution, theft and burglary. It will be case by case meant to avoid overcrowding/close contact by prisoners during #CoronavirusOutbreak
— Greg Argos (@GregArgosCBS3) March 17, 2020
Those arrested will be re-arrested at a later date.
“It should be noted that if a police officer believes that releasing an individual would pose a threat to public safety, the officer will notify a supervisor, who will review the totality of the circumstances, and in the interest of public safety, utilize discretion in determining the appropriate course of action,” the department said in a statement.
However, those arrested for violent crimes will not be released.
The new procedures went into effect today.
Philadelphia is currently dealing with 18 coronavirus cases.
