By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department is changing its arresting procedures amid the coroanvirus outbreak. The department said Tuesday that officers will arrest people, process them and let them go for certain non-violent offenses.

Those arrested will be re-arrested at a later date.

“It should be noted that if a police officer believes that releasing an individual would pose a threat to public safety, the officer will notify a supervisor, who will review the totality of the circumstances, and in the interest of public safety, utilize discretion in determining the appropriate course of action,” the department said in a statement.

However, those arrested for violent crimes will not be released.

The new procedures went into effect today.

Philadelphia is currently dealing with 18 coronavirus cases.

