



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The number of coronavirus cases has climbed in Philadelphia to 18 as the statewide total rose to 96. Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley announced nine new cases on Tuesday.

Farley says some of the cases did not travel internationally and had no known contact with previous cases. He says it’s showing the virus is circulating within the community.

Meanwhile, in the surrounding suburbs, there are three more cases in Bucks County, and two each in Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties.

Montgomery County is now dealing with 32 COVID-19 cases.

All the patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at a hospital.

The total number of cases rose statewide rose by 20 since Monday.

“Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm; stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is stay home,” Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said.

Health officials say there are 879 patients who have tested negative.

Officials are asking healthy residents to donate blood and food, call on senior neighbors and to stay home.

Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered all nonessential businesses to be shut down to control the outbreak, including schools, restaurants and bars.