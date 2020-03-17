



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has limited services at all 17 service plazas in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This decision is in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance in regards to food service and public space.

All 17 service plazas will be partially closed.

As a COVID-19 safety measure, @PA_Turnpike will limit services at ALL service plazas, midnight tonight. OPEN Fuel pumps & convenience stores (NO fuel at Allentown due to construction)

NO Fast food & public restrooms. Portable toilets will be available https://t.co/qv8k3a80mp. pic.twitter.com/vuwsUaIp8X — Pennsylvania Turnpike (@PA_Turnpike) March 16, 2020

This means that no fast-food or inside dining will be available and inside restrooms are closed. Fuel is available and the convenience stores are open.

Portable toilets are also available and will receive special cleaning attention through regular service as well as sanitizing twice a day.

Each service plaza also has two hand washing stations.

The Turnpike Commission also announced that all scheduled construction projects have been halted at this time to keep customers moving, as well as to limit worker interaction.