



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has announced that cash will not be accepted at any interchange statewide beginning Monday, March 16 at 8 p.m. This is a temporary safety measure to keep travelers moving with no need to stop at tollbooths or interact with tolling personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PTC says that during this time, cash and credit cards will not be accepted anywhere on the PA Turnpike’s ticket system.

As a COVID-19 safety measure, @PA_Turnpike will not accept cash/credit at ticket-system toll plazas starting tonight at 8 p.m. All tolls will be temporarily collected via E-ZPass or TOLL BY PLATE as vehicles travel at posted speeds through plazas. Go to https://t.co/qv8k3a80mp. pic.twitter.com/1LPid2svlx — Pennsylvania Turnpike (@PA_Turnpike) March 16, 2020

“This temporary measure is critical to enable us to support the Commonwealth in its efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “I want to be clear that we will return to normal toll-collection operations as soon as it becomes practical.”

All tolls will be assessed electronically through E-ZPass or the PA Turnpike TOLL BY PLATE program.

Customers who do not have an E-ZPass account should continue to use lanes marked “Tickets” and should keep moving through the lane without stopping.

Instead of paying their toll on the roadway, they will receive a PA Turnpike TOLL BY PLATE invoice through the mail.

The registered owner will receive an invoice within 30 days for trips made through the tolling point.

Invoices can be paid online, by phone or by mail.

Customers have 20 days to pay invoices before a second invoice is issued. If the first invoice is not paid, the second invoice will include an additional fee of $5.

