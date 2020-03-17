PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Reading Terminal Market will remain open amid the coronavirus outbreak as it has been deemed an essential business. On Monday, Mayor Jim Kenney ordered all nonessential businesses to close to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Reading Terminal Market says that fresh food merchants will continue their normal operations and are available to be shopped in person.
The restaurants and prepared food merchants are takeout and delivery only.
“We are open, we are stocked, and we are operating safely. Our staff and merchants continue to adapt to the ever- changing COVID-19 landscape and we are working tirelessly to ensure Philadelphia continues to have access to fresh, affordable food,” said Anuj Gupta, general manager of Reading Terminal Market.
Click here for a full list of merchants who are available for delivery.
