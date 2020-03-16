PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Officials have announced the closure of all non-essential businesses in Philadelphia in efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus as the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to nine in the city. The closure goes into effect beginning at 5 p.m. Monday, March 16. It will be in effect at least until March 27.

Mayor Jim Kenney made the announcement in an effort to contain the coronavirus from spreading in the city of 1.6 million people.

“We are aware that this will disrupt life in Philadelphia and we do not make these changes lightly,” he said in an address from City Hall.

In issuing the order, Kenney asked that residents and businesses observe the restrictions, and said he understood that it could have devastating effects on them.

“Our administration is actively developing grant and loan programs aimed at business and job preservation. For now, I urge all businesses and residents to observe these restrictions so that the threat of this virus can quickly be eliminated,” Kenney said.

Only essential commercial establishments should remain open.

Those businesses include:

Supermarkets and grocery stores

Big box stores

Pharmacies

Discount stores, mini-markets, and non-specialized food stores

Daycare centers

Hardware stores

Gas stations

Banks

Post Offices

Laundromats and dry cleaners

Veterinary clinics for domestic pets and pet stores

Food establishments can stay open taking pick up or delivery orders only.

Dine-in service is not allowed during the restrictions. Officials say if you see a Philadelphia restaurant operating with people dining inside, to call the Philadelphia Health Department at 215-685-7495.

City government buildings will be shut down but staff members should report to work unless told otherwise by supervisors.

The statewide coronavirus case total is now 76.

The order reflects a move Gov. Tom Wolf has made in Philadelphia’s four heavily populated suburban counties, where most cases of COVID-19 have been found.

