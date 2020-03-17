CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — The Diocese of Camden is suspending all public masses until further notice amid the COVID-19 outbreak, church officials announced Tuesday. The decision to cancel masses comes a day after New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s decision to limit social activity statewide in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Priests will be celebrating mass privately.
While mass has been suspended, priests may administer the sacraments under certain guidelines which are explained below:
- Baptism – the celebration of the Sacrament of Baptism may take place as long as the attendance at each celebration is limited to 50. This may require parishes to reschedule baptisms.
- Penance – since confessions are held individually, times may be scheduled as the pastor sees fit for the celebration of the Sacrament of Penance. Lenten Penance Services are to be canceled.
- Confirmation – The diocese will work with individual parishes in regard to the administration of the Sacrament of Confirmation during the month of March. In keeping with restrictions on the size of gatherings, the celebrations will be restricted to confirmandi, sponsors and parents.
- Anointing of the Sick – priests will continue to provide the Sacrament of Anointing of the Sick, but must take all necessary germ protection precautions in place at an individual’s home, nursing home or hospital.
- Marriage – pastors should discuss with couples whose weddings are scheduled in March and April. A wedding ceremony or Mass may be celebrated, but attendance should be restricted to no more than fifty persons.
Funerals liturgies with or without mass are allowed to be held in the parishes with consideration of Murphy’s mandate to limit the gathering to no more than 50 people.
Decisions regard Holy Week and the Sacred Triduum will be made at a later time.
Schools in the Diocese of Camden have been closed until further notice and essential offices in the diocese will remain open.
You can watch Mass via livestream.
