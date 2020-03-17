Comments
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A judge is rejecting an attempt to delay a special election to fill a vacant seat in Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives from Bucks County over concerns that it would risk public health as coronavirus spreads. Bucks County Judge Jeffrey Trauger said in his Monday night order that he could find no legal authority to allow the postponement.
The election is scheduled for Tuesday.
Bucks County officials on Monday had sought an order to postpone it.
House Speaker Mike Turzai, a Republican, had refused. The House seat is in politically moderate southern Bucks County, and Democrats view it as a pickup opportunity.
(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
You must log in to post a comment.