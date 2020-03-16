



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Health officials announced 13 additional positive COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania on Monday afternoon, bringing the statewide total to 76. The number of positive cases continues to rise in Philadelphia and surrounding suburbs.

The patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and to be prepared themselves,” Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Levine said. “Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus. We are working with the health care community across Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult on patient testing and ensuring they have the resources they need to care for patients.”

Officials announced two additional confirmed cases in Philadelphia, bringing the city total to eight.

Montgomery County, which is the state’s hardest hit, has six new cases, bringing the county’s total to 30.

